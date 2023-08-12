The Galli-Curci P8124595

The Galli-Curci is a Shark Bay pearling lugger. She was built in 1929, designed specifically for dredge-pearling and fishing and was known locally as ‘The Galla’ – named after Amelita Galli-Curci, the Italian soprano who toured Australia in the early 1920s.

The vessel has had a multitude of owners – regularly changing careers and bosses. It has also been refitted numerous times throughout its life.

In 1992 Denham residents George and Edna Botica donated $20,000 to the WA Maritime Museum for the purchase of The Galla and its return to Denham.

She now sits in the water near the tourist information centre.

