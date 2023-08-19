Sign up
231 / 365
On The Final Approach For Landing P8199325
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4224
photos
187
followers
110
following
9
9
2
2
365 - 2023
OM-1
19th August 2023 5:09pm
Tags
birds
,
flight
,
pelicans
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-142
,
ndao17
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and timing, they are so beautiful.
August 19th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 19th, 2023
