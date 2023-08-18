Previous
I Beat the Bugs To This One DSC_5992
230 / 365

I Beat the Bugs To This One DSC_5992

I'm struggling to find the enthusiasm to get out with my camera so everything is being left to the last minute. Luckily I managed to find an alstroemeria flower that hadn't been chewed.
18th August 2023

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
63% complete

Krista Marson
A lovely portrait
August 18th, 2023  
Diana
Beautiful capture and colour.
August 18th, 2023  
