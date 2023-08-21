Sign up
233 / 365
A Late Afternoon Visitor P8219492
I'm glad that she dropped by with her fellow because we were out all day and I had nothing to post.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
ndao17
