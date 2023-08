I Wonder If Anyone Still Uses These P8224695

I've been struggling to come up with ideas for my camera club's September theme (disappearing technologies). Graham's mum had done a bit of ticket writing when he was a child and he kept an old tin full of nibs that she had used so I had a little play. Now I have to come up with another couple of ideas. I figured this would also work for Week 31 of the 52 week challenge - old.