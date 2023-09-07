Previous
A Rainbow Of Crayons...P9075640 by merrelyn
250 / 365

A Rainbow Of Crayons...P9075640

for September words - crayon.
The angles aren't quite right but so be it. I'm struggling to find time to get through half of the things that I want/need to get done before we head off again next week.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Photo Details

Brian ace
I love this.
September 7th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
"All your crayons in a 'row'" seem live a bright and positive statement about moving forward!
September 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Lovely and bright
September 7th, 2023  
