250 / 365
A Rainbow Of Crayons...P9075640
for September words - crayon.
The angles aren't quite right but so be it. I'm struggling to find time to get through half of the things that I want/need to get done before we head off again next week.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4245
photos
182
followers
110
following
Tags
crayons
rainbow
sept23words
Brian
ace
I love this.
September 7th, 2023
Louise & Ken
"All your crayons in a 'row'" seem live a bright and positive statement about moving forward!
September 7th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Lovely and bright
September 7th, 2023
