Taking The Kids For Swim P9119994

We've had a lovely day. Matthew and Melanie gifted us a mystery picnic in the Swan Valley. A series of clues took us to several establishments from which we collected the makings of our picnic lunch. We then continued to Noble Falls to enjoy our picnic lunch. It was lovely.

I'm now in need of an early night as we're picking up friends at 2.30am to take them to the Airport. Please forgive my lack of comments this evening.