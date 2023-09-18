Previous
The Babies Wanted To Play by merrelyn
261 / 365

The Babies Wanted To Play

We did a sunset whale watching cruise on our last day in Exmouth. We saw quite a few whales in the distance and a a couple of calves playing a bit closer to the boat.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Merrelyn

Diana ace
A fabulous collage of this wonderful experience.
September 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 23rd, 2023  
