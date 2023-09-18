Sign up
The Babies Wanted To Play
We did a sunset whale watching cruise on our last day in Exmouth. We saw quite a few whales in the distance and a a couple of calves playing a bit closer to the boat.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
animals
,
exmouth
,
whales
,
whale_watching
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage of this wonderful experience.
September 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 23rd, 2023
