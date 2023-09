Mum, Dad And Two Of The Kids...

the other one had take its first solo flight and had landed in the bushes nearby.

We spent the day exploring some of the Cape Range National Park just out of Exmouth. There are some stunning coastal campsites in the park but they are generally booked out three months in advance. At one of our stops we were told about an osprey nest right on the sand at Tulki Beach's we back tracked to check it out.