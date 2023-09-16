Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
The Beautiful Blues Of Coral Bay DSC_1921
We made a quick stop at Coral Bay on our way to Exmouth. The township has certainly grown since our last visit, but the beach is still just as beautiful.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
5
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4254
photos
182
followers
110
following
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Views
6
5
365 - 2023
NIKON D3300
16th September 2023 11:27am
Tags
blue
,
beach
,
coral_bay
Wylie
ace
gorgeous colours and scene
September 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the colour of the ocean
September 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene, the colour of the water is just amazing.
September 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2023
narayani
ace
The colour of that water!
September 16th, 2023
