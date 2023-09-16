Previous
The Beautiful Blues Of Coral Bay DSC_1921 by merrelyn
The Beautiful Blues Of Coral Bay DSC_1921

We made a quick stop at Coral Bay on our way to Exmouth. The township has certainly grown since our last visit, but the beach is still just as beautiful.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Wylie ace
gorgeous colours and scene
September 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the colour of the ocean
September 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, the colour of the water is just amazing.
September 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2023  
narayani ace
The colour of that water!
September 16th, 2023  
