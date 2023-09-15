Previous
It Caught My Eye...P9150041

and reminded me of the "Abandoned Carts thread that @northy started a while ago.
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts
After another long day of driving we are now in Carnarvon for the night. Apparently this part of Carnarvon is called Whitlock Island and it's quite a distance from the supermarket.
Annie D ace
this cart has a lovely view
September 15th, 2023  
Neil ace
It's not right, lovely shot though.
September 15th, 2023  
Brian ace
I agree Neil.
September 15th, 2023  
