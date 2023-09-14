Point Moore Lighthouse, Geraldton DSC_6200

Previous
Today was a much better day for travelling. We managed to get away just before 11am and pulled into the caravan park in Geraldton a little before 5pm. After so long in the car, a walk along the beach was called for.
The Point Moore Lighthouse was the first all steel tower built on the mainland of Australia.
It is also the oldest surviving Western Australia lighthouse under Federal control.
The foundation were originally laid for the Lighthouse in 1877, but were found to be in the wrong place. Following this discovery they were relocated to the current site 5 kilometres from the centre of Geraldton.
