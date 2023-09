It's Too Wild To Go Caravanning P9135775

We had planned to set off in our our caravan but a wild weather front has put that on hold for a day. It would have been far too dangerous to be on the road with a big caravan. One of our neighbours had his patio ripped off in the wind and it was dumped on the roof of his house. Luckily we sustained no damage.

The forecast for Thursday is much better so we will head off then and have slightly longer driving days to rendezvous with friends in Exmouth (1,300kms north) on Saturday.