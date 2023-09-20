Sign up
263 / 365
A Friendly Local P9200572
We saw a couple of kangaroos in the area around our campsite.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
263
2
2
365 - 2023
OM-1
20th September 2023 3:09pm
animals
kangaroo
warrior_station
the_ridge_campground
narayani
ace
Lovely pawtrait
September 23rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
September 23rd, 2023
