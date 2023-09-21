Sign up
264 / 365
Our Glorious Backyard At The Ridge Campsite, Ningaloo
As you can imagine I had many walks along the beach (and a few low tide reef walks) while we were camping on this stunning section of coast. I have never seen so many sea urchin shells on a beach.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4259
photos
182
followers
109
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Taken
21st September 2023 6:53pm
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
reef
,
crabs
,
ningaloo_reef
,
the_ridge_campground
,
warroora_stations
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super selection of beach images.
September 24th, 2023
haskar
ace
A wonderful place to walk.
September 24th, 2023
