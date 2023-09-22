Previous
Foraging On The Cliffs P9220719 by merrelyn
Foraging On The Cliffs P9220719

We spent the day checking out more of the beautiful coastline in the Ningaloo area. It was a treat to find several small groups of Australian bustards in the scrub. We hadn't expected to find these one foraging on the cliff top.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
Fantàstic
September 24th, 2023  
