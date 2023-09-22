Sign up
265 / 365
Foraging On The Cliffs P9220719
We spent the day checking out more of the beautiful coastline in the Ningaloo area. It was a treat to find several small groups of Australian bustards in the scrub. We hadn't expected to find these one foraging on the cliff top.
22nd September 2023
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
265
365 - 2023
OM-1
22nd September 2023 4:16pm
birds
bokeh
ningaloo
warroora_station
australian_bustard
MONTSERRAT
Fantàstic
September 24th, 2023
