This One Finally Sat Still P9230800

After four glorious days camping on the Ningaloo coast we made our way south to Carnavon. We had hoped to camp at The Blowholes but the forecast was for even stronger winds than we'd had at Ningaloo. We opted for a caravan as a base for the week and we'll do day rips as the mood takes us.

These pretty little honeyeaters were constantly flitting through the trees. After much consultation with bird books and computers we're pretty sure that it's a a white plumed honeyeater.