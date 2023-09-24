Sign up
267 / 365
What's The Attraction With My Pole? P9240845
I noticed one honey eager on this pole and suddenly there were five.
I was hoping to catch up with some viewing and commenting while we're in Carnarvon but the wifi is way too slow.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4263
photos
182
followers
109
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Tags
birds
,
carnarvon
,
white_plumed_honeyeater
