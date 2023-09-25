The Bibbawarra Bore P9255872

The Bibbawarra Bore was discovered in ethe early 1900s by a team doing exploratory drilling for coal. Instead of coal they struck hot artesian water. The bore is 914metres deep and hot water gushed out 97,741 litres(21,500 gallons) an hour. The water temperature is around 68c.

In the 1940s a 175metre long stock trough was built allowing the water to cool as it flowed along. The trough was the longest in Southern Hemisphere.

Unfortunately the site has fallen into disrepair and it is no longer promoted as a tourist attraction.