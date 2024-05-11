Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Golden Light P5061650
For May Hallf and Half
Another one from Boondi Rock. I liked the tones and although the tree looks dead, I was pleased to see some green shoots on it. Fingers crossed there will be more rain soon and it will survive.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4575
photos
189
followers
117
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th May 2024 4:32pm
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
halfandhalf
,
golden_hour
,
boondi_rock
,
mayhalf2024
Annie D
ace
the composition, tones and colour are beautiful
May 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such wonderful tones and light.
May 12th, 2024
