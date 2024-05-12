Sign up
Photo 1043
Dead And Alive P5091698
For May Half and Half.
I find the gimlet trees in the goldfields fascinating. The colours in the bark are glorious. You often see trees where dead limbs seem to be protruding from healthy branches like this one.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
half
,
gimlet
,
halfand
,
niagara_dam
,
mayhalf2024
