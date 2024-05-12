Previous
Dead And Alive P5091698 by merrelyn
Dead And Alive P5091698

For May Half and Half.
I find the gimlet trees in the goldfields fascinating. The colours in the bark are glorious. You often see trees where dead limbs seem to be protruding from healthy branches like this one.
Merrelyn

