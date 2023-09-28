Previous
Jetty Ruins, Carnarvon DSC_4297 by merrelyn
Jetty Ruins, Carnarvon DSC_4297

We came across this old jetty when we were out and about looking for birds. It's not far from Carnarvon's famous One Mile Jetty which is now in a similar state of collapse after being badly damaged by a cyclone in 2021.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and great pov.
September 29th, 2023  
