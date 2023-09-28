Sign up
271 / 365
Jetty Ruins, Carnarvon DSC_4297
We came across this old jetty when we were out and about looking for birds. It's not far from Carnarvon's famous One Mile Jetty which is now in a similar state of collapse after being badly damaged by a cyclone in 2021.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4267
photos
182
followers
109
following
Tags
beach
,
wood
,
jetty
,
ruins
,
carnarvon
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and great pov.
September 29th, 2023
