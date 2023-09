The Blowholes, Carnarvon P9275882

We drove out to The Blowholes in the hope of seeing some whales. There were a few in the distance but none came close enough to photograph. We had packed a picnic which we planned to have at Rocky Pool (about 80kms inland). Pam and I were hoping to photograph some birds at the pool. The temperature was rising steadily as we drove out and by the time we got there it was 41C. Needless to say we didn't hang around for long and we had our picnic back at the caravan park.