273 / 365
Our Campsite At Galena DSC_1936
After spending a week in a caravan parks it was time for some off grid bush camping. We have camped in this spot before and Pam and I are on the lookout for birds.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4268
photos
182
followers
109
following
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
365 - 2023
NIKON D3300
30th September 2023 5:54pm
reflections
rocks
trees
murchison_river
galena_bridge_campsite
