Our Campsite At Galena
Our Campsite At Galena DSC_1936

After spending a week in a caravan parks it was time for some off grid bush camping. We have camped in this spot before and Pam and I are on the lookout for birds.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Merrelyn

