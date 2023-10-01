Sign up
Previous
274 / 365
Some Resident Birds At Our Campsite
Scarlet Capped Robin
Mulga Parrot
Variegated Fairy Wren
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4269
photos
182
followers
109
following
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Tags
scarlet
,
fairy
,
capped_robin
,
mulga_parrot
,
variegated_
,
_wren
Diana
ace
Lovely collage of these beautiful colourful birds.
October 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Well spotted.
October 3rd, 2023
