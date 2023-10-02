Previous
From The Kalbarri Skywalk PA021398 by merrelyn
275 / 365

From The Kalbarri Skywalk PA021398

We decided to drive into Kalbarri for lunch and on the way back to our campsite we stopped off at the Kalbarri Skywalk.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Merrelyn

