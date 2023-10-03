Previous
Watching And Waiting PA031476 by merrelyn
Watching And Waiting PA031476

After three nights camping at Galena we continued south to Ellendale Pool. There were a lot of birds in the area but the egret was the only one that was prepared to show itself.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Merrelyn

