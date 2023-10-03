Sign up
276 / 365
Watching And Waiting PA031476
After three nights camping at Galena we continued south to Ellendale Pool. There were a lot of birds in the area but the egret was the only one that was prepared to show itself.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4271
photos
182
followers
109
following
75% complete
Tags
birds
,
egret
,
ellendale_pool
