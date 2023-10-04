Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
Why Did I Agree To This? PA041551
Ellendale Poll is a great place to camp. It's also popular spot for swimming and picnicking. The seven plus metre leap from one of the rock ledges into the pool isn't my idea of fun but lots of people were doing it.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4272
photos
182
followers
109
following
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th October 2023 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
cliff
,
ellendale_pool
,
sixws-144
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, great action capture. looks scary.
October 5th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous capture!!
October 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing action capture and shadows, certainly not for the faint-hearted like me.
October 5th, 2023
