Why Did I Agree To This? PA041551 by merrelyn
Why Did I Agree To This? PA041551

Ellendale Poll is a great place to camp. It's also popular spot for swimming and picnicking. The seven plus metre leap from one of the rock ledges into the pool isn't my idea of fun but lots of people were doing it.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, great action capture. looks scary.
October 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous capture!!
October 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing action capture and shadows, certainly not for the faint-hearted like me.
October 5th, 2023  
