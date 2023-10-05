Sign up
278 / 365
A Little Silvereye PA051588
I heard this little fellow in the scrub near our van as we were packing up to leave Ellendale Pool.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4274
photos
182
followers
109
following
76% complete
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th October 2023 7:44am
birds
,
silvereye
,
ellendale_pool
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is so cute. Nice capture.
October 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cutie!
October 6th, 2023
