A Little Silvereye PA051588 by merrelyn
A Little Silvereye PA051588

I heard this little fellow in the scrub near our van as we were packing up to leave Ellendale Pool.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so cute. Nice capture.
October 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cutie!
October 6th, 2023  
