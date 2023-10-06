Previous
Life Is Better With Sandy Feet PA066034 by merrelyn
Our trip is almost over. The last three weeks have flown by. We've be home tomorrow. It's a shame that our internet has been so patchy and that I haven't been able to keep up with your projects.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
October 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene.
October 6th, 2023  
