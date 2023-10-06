Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
Life Is Better With Sandy Feet PA066034
Our trip is almost over. The last three weeks have flown by. We've be home tomorrow. It's a shame that our internet has been so patchy and that I haven't been able to keep up with your projects.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
footprints
,
seabird
,
sixws-144
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
October 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene.
October 6th, 2023
