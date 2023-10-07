Sign up
280 / 365
It Caught My Eye PA076053
Between the drive home, unpacking the caravan and doing some food shopping there wasn't much time for playing with my camera. By the time I did pull it out the garden was mostly in shadow but this appealed to me.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4275
photos
182
followers
109
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th October 2023 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
rust
,
garden
,
decoration
,
metal
,
cape_gooseberry
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice find and a sweet capture.
October 7th, 2023
