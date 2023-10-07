Previous
It Caught My Eye PA076053 by merrelyn
It Caught My Eye PA076053

Between the drive home, unpacking the caravan and doing some food shopping there wasn't much time for playing with my camera. By the time I did pull it out the garden was mostly in shadow but this appealed to me.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice find and a sweet capture.
October 7th, 2023  
