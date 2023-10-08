Sign up
281 / 365
Taste Testing What's On The Menu PA081620
It doesn't take the birds long to realise that the bird feeder is up and running again.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
port_lincoln_ringneck
,
sixws-144
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 8th, 2023
