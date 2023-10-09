Previous
Roses To The Rescue DSC_6236 by merrelyn
282 / 365

Roses To The Rescue DSC_6236

My standard Iceberg is blooming much earlier than usual. We were greeted with a beautiful display of blooms when we got home from our trip.
The poppy that I had planned to photograph fell apart when I took it inside so I picked a few roses.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Merrelyn

