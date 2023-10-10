Previous
This One Finally Settled PA101628 by merrelyn
This One Finally Settled PA101628

There have been so many cabbage whites in garden since we got home, but this is the first one that I've been able to get near. I hope they lay their eggs elsewhere.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet close up capture.
October 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and tones.
October 10th, 2023  
