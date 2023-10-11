Previous
Tiny Treasures From The Ocean DSC_6284 by merrelyn
Tiny Treasures From The Ocean DSC_6284

Found these tiny sea urchin shells when we're camping near the beach. I have never seen such tiny one. The biggest is just under 2cm in diameter and the smallest is just under 1cm. I was quite taken by the different patterns.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani ace
Such treasures
October 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are stunning, beautiful capture with lovely textures and tones.
October 11th, 2023  
