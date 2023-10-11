Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
284 / 365
Tiny Treasures From The Ocean DSC_6284
Found these tiny sea urchin shells when we're camping near the beach. I have never seen such tiny one. The biggest is just under 2cm in diameter and the smallest is just under 1cm. I was quite taken by the different patterns.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4279
photos
182
followers
109
following
77% complete
View this month »
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th October 2023 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
,
sea_urchins
narayani
ace
Such treasures
October 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are stunning, beautiful capture with lovely textures and tones.
October 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close