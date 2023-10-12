Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
There's Not Much On Offer Today! PA121666
We put seed in the feeder in the morning. By the time this pair arrived in the late afternoon there wasn't much left.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365 - 2023
OM-1
12th October 2023 4:16pm
birds
garden
galahs
sixws-144
ndao19
