There's Not Much On Offer Today! PA121666 by merrelyn
There's Not Much On Offer Today! PA121666

We put seed in the feeder in the morning. By the time this pair arrived in the late afternoon there wasn't much left.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Merrelyn

