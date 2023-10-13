Previous
Resting On A Lavender Stalk PA136199 by merrelyn
286 / 365

Resting On A Lavender Stalk PA136199

The damselflies are returning to my garden as the weather warms up.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Merrelyn

Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous close up and colours - such an unusual stalk
October 13th, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Lucky you; I never seem to find any dragonflies to hold still for a photo.
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light.
October 13th, 2023  
