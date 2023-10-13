Sign up
286 / 365
Resting On A Lavender Stalk PA136199
The damselflies are returning to my garden as the weather warms up.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4281
photos
182
followers
109
following
78% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th October 2023 2:55pm
insects
bokeh
garden
damselflies
ndao19
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous close up and colours - such an unusual stalk
October 13th, 2023
Sand Lily
ace
Lucky you; I never seem to find any dragonflies to hold still for a photo.
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light.
October 13th, 2023
