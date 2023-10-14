Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
I Hope I Can Get Up! PA141685
The seagulls were enjoying drinking from the puddles created by the beachside shower. I managed to get a couple of shots before a small child chased them away.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4282
photos
182
followers
109
following
78% complete
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Views
5
365 - 2023
OM-1
14th October 2023 3:35pm
reflections
,
birds
,
seagulls
,
puddle
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-144
,
ndao19
