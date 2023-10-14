Previous
I Hope I Can Get Up! PA141685 by merrelyn
287 / 365

I Hope I Can Get Up! PA141685

The seagulls were enjoying drinking from the puddles created by the beachside shower. I managed to get a couple of shots before a small child chased them away.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise