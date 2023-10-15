Previous
A Late Afternoon Visitor PA151710 by merrelyn
A Late Afternoon Visitor PA151710

Who can resist a willy wagtail? This little one stopped by to visit the bird bath in our daughter's garden this afternoon.
15th October 2023

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
