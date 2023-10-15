Sign up
288 / 365
A Late Afternoon Visitor PA151710
Who can resist a willy wagtail? This little one stopped by to visit the bird bath in our daughter's garden this afternoon.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4283
photos
182
followers
109
following
78% complete
Tags
birds
,
singleton
,
ndao19
,
wildly_wagtail
