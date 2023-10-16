Previous
A Beautiful Day For The Beach PA166238 by merrelyn
289 / 365

A Beautiful Day For The Beach PA166238

We hit 36C today, a bit too warm for this time of year. After a trip to the local hardware shop we drove out to Point Peron. The water was so inviting, but we didn't have our bathers. We had to be content with paddling our feet.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
79% complete

Photo Details

Wylie ace
it looks inviting
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and beach scene.
October 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2023  
