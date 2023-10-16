Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
289 / 365
A Beautiful Day For The Beach PA166238
We hit 36C today, a bit too warm for this time of year. After a trip to the local hardware shop we drove out to Point Peron. The water was so inviting, but we didn't have our bathers. We had to be content with paddling our feet.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4284
photos
182
followers
109
following
79% complete
View this month »
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th October 2023 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
point_peron
Wylie
ace
it looks inviting
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and beach scene.
October 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close