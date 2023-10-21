Sign up
294 / 365
Do You Mind! I'm Having A Bath PA211765
I noticed this mudlark in the birdbath while I was waiting for a call from Graham to let me know what time he was being discharged from hospital. It was lucky that I pulled out my camera to grab a few shots because I didn't manage anything else.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4289
photos
182
followers
107
following
80% complete
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
mudlark
,
ndao19
Diana
ace
That face says it all, what a wonderful expression and capture.
October 21st, 2023
narayani
ace
Cute capture
October 21st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-love it
October 21st, 2023
