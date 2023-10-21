Previous
Do You Mind! I'm Having A Bath PA211765 by merrelyn
294 / 365

Do You Mind! I'm Having A Bath PA211765

I noticed this mudlark in the birdbath while I was waiting for a call from Graham to let me know what time he was being discharged from hospital. It was lucky that I pulled out my camera to grab a few shots because I didn't manage anything else.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That face says it all, what a wonderful expression and capture.
October 21st, 2023  
narayani ace
Cute capture
October 21st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-love it
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise