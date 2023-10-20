Previous
Another Short Lived Beauty PA206338 by merrelyn
293 / 365

Another Short Lived Beauty PA206338

This was a beautiful full bloom when I left for the hospital yesterday morning. I doubt that there will be any petals left by tomorrow.
20th October 2023

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
80% complete

Wylie ace
pretty shot
October 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
October 20th, 2023  
