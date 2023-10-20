Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Another Short Lived Beauty PA206338
This was a beautiful full bloom when I left for the hospital yesterday morning. I doubt that there will be any petals left by tomorrow.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
poppy
Wylie
pretty shot
October 20th, 2023
Diana
Wonderful capture and colour.
October 20th, 2023
