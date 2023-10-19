Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
The Weeds Are Taking Over My Garden.....DSC_6553
I'm glad that they have pretty flowers because there won't be much time for gardening for a little while longer.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4287
photos
182
followers
107
following
80% complete
292
9
3
3
365 - 2023
NIKON D7200
19th October 2023 4:30pm
reflections
flowers
weeds
Mark
ace
Beautiful! Well done.
October 19th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely one
October 19th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
October 19th, 2023
