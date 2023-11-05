Previous
They Still Pretty When They Fall PB056574 by merrelyn
They Still Pretty When They Fall PB056574

I love jacaranda season. The trees are beautiful when they're flowering but I also enjoy the purple carpet as the flowers fall.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Merrelyn

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely ground cover
November 5th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
November 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2023  
