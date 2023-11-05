Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
309 / 365
They Still Pretty When They Fall PB056574
I love jacaranda season. The trees are beautiful when they're flowering but I also enjoy the purple carpet as the flowers fall.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4304
photos
184
followers
107
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th November 2023 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
jacaranda
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely ground cover
November 5th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
November 5th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close