My Poppies Have Almost Finished....DSC_6672 by merrelyn
My Poppies Have Almost Finished....DSC_6672

but I'm not prepared to pull them out just yet because the bees are still enjoying them. My poppies are all self sown. The originals were sown several years ago. I find the colour range interesting because the original flowers were all red.
Merrelyn

narayani ace
Lovely range and have lasted longer than any others I’ve seen!
November 6th, 2023  
