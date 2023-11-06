Sign up
My Poppies Have Almost Finished....DSC_6672
but I'm not prepared to pull them out just yet because the bees are still enjoying them. My poppies are all self sown. The originals were sown several years ago. I find the colour range interesting because the original flowers were all red.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
poppies
narayani
ace
Lovely range and have lasted longer than any others I’ve seen!
November 6th, 2023
