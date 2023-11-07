Sign up
311 / 365
Rotated Reflections Of Time PB072263
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4307
photos
184
followers
107
following
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
305
306
307
308
309
310
966
311
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th November 2023 4:23pm
Tags
time
,
reflections
,
watch
,
nov23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
November 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Love the caption.
November 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
November 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Very cool
November 7th, 2023
