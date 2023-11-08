Sign up
Previous
312 / 365
Resting PB086679
I noticed this damselfly resting on my lavender so I dashed inside for my camera. Luckily for me it was still there.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
5
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th November 2023 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
damselfly
,
owo-6
,
ndao20
JackieR
ace
Stunning
November 8th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh that is beautiful.
November 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details.
November 8th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Beautiful and such wonderful detail!
November 8th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photo
November 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
