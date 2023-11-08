Previous
Resting PB086679 by merrelyn
312 / 365

Resting PB086679

I noticed this damselfly resting on my lavender so I dashed inside for my camera. Luckily for me it was still there.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Stunning
November 8th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh that is beautiful.
November 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and details.
November 8th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Beautiful and such wonderful detail!
November 8th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photo
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise