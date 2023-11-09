Sign up
313 / 365
Clouds At The Beach DSC_1946
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4309
photos
184
followers
108
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th November 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
beach
,
clouds
,
rockingham
,
owo-6
,
dec23words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
A bit of an empty beach but very well photographed.
November 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous beach scene and wonderful cloudscape.
November 9th, 2023
