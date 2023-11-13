Sign up
317 / 365
Wandering Among The Fallen Flowers PB132811
The fallen jacaranda flowers made a pretty background for this mudlark as it wandered around our backyard .
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
mudlark
,
ndao20
narayani
ace
Nice
November 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
What a neat bird and lovely background!
November 13th, 2023
