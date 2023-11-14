Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
Is It Safe To Come Out? PB142850
This little garden skink was basking on the brick wall. When it noticed me it darted behind the downpipe and then poked it's head to see if the coast was clear.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
87% complete
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
312
313
314
967
315
316
317
318
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
14th November 2023 3:20pm
Tags
shadows
,
garden
,
wall
,
lizard
,
ndao20
,
common_garden_skink
